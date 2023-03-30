Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,847 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

