Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 515.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.97. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $45.26.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.