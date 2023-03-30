Pendal Group Ltd Sells 33,763 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,332,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

NTAP opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

