Pendal Group Ltd Sells 34,729 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,729 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.07 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.03. The company has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

