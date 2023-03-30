Pendal Group Ltd Sells 35,007 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 35,007 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.