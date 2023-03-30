Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,800 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $763,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $155.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.84.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

