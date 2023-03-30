Pendal Group Ltd Sells 754 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.