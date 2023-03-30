Pendal Group Ltd Sells 9,280 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

Shares of ARE opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

