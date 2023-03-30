Pendal Group Ltd Takes $465,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 68,559 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

