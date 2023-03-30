Pendal Group Ltd Takes $577,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MET opened at $56.49 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

