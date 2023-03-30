Pendal Group Ltd Takes $674,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

