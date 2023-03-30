Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.9 %

CAH opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

