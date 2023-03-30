Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

EMN stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

