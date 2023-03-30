Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of EQT by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

