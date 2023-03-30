Pendal Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,670 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of IRT opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

