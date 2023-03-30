Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $583,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,643,000 after purchasing an additional 849,804 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08. The company has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

