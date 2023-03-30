Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4,404.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.31 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.29.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

