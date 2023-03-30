Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $51.97

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.97, but opened at $54.09. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $55.19, with a volume of 115,781 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $86,933. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 14.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,600 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at about $1,854,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

