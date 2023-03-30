Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 117,538 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $865.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

