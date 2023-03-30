Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) PT Lowered to C$1.60

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$449.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.07 and a 12 month high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

About Pine Cliff Energy

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

