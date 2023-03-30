Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.53

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 1874147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.
Plug Power Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.