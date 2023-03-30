Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.53

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 1874147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

