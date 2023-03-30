Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 49,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $380.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

