Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $18.41 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,917 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

