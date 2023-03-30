Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.