PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Lowered to C$23.75

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.8 %

PSK opened at C$21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.15. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$15.08 and a 1-year high of C$23.55.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 51.27%. Analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0894436 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.18%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

