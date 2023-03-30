Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$100.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.40.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Up 5.0 %

PD opened at C$71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$983.45 million, a P/E ratio of -27.79, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$61.79 and a 12 month high of C$116.60.

Insider Transactions at Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 18.0930851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.