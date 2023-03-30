Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,868 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $535,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $174.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.78. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.