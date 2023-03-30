Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,249 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $519,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 857,150.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 188,573 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $165.46 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

