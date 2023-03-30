Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $468,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197,140 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 956.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,328,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,716 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

