Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $592,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.