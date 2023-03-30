Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $480,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VFH opened at $77.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.30.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

