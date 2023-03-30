Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $569,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $314.24 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

