Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 101 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $522,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $265.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.36.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.