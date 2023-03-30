Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $543,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

ICE opened at $101.67 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

