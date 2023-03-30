Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 159 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $507,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.