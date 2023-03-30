Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $466,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.84. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 20.77.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

