Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $514,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 122.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $131.16. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

