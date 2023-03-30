Private Advisor Group LLC Has $475.54 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $475,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXE. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.