Private Advisor Group LLC Has $481.27 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $481,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cintas Trading Up 4.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.00.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $465.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.84. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.