Private Advisor Group LLC Has $496.74 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $496,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

