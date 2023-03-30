Private Advisor Group LLC Has $512.70 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,790 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $512,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

