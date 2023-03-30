Private Advisor Group LLC Has $522.35 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $522,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,687 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

