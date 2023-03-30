Private Advisor Group LLC Has $592 Million Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $592,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.29. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.