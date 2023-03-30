Private Advisor Group LLC Has $594.79 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $594,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

