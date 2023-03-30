Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $503,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after buying an additional 3,898,114 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10,196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,893,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,444,000 after buying an additional 2,865,643 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,148,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 2,139,138 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,399,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after buying an additional 2,039,099 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of DFIC opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

