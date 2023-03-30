Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $527.71 Million in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,707,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

