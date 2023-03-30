Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $492,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 174,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $57.46.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
