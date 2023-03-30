Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,337 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $609,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.