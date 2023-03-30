Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $531,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.85 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

