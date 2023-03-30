Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 90 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $554,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

McKesson stock opened at $357.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.40. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

